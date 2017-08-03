 Port Allen Pels face the rigors of pre-season drills

Staff Report

Summer vacation officially ended for the Port Allen Pelican football team, which went back to work for fall boot camp which will lead into the 2017 season.

Other than a few minor bumps in the road, the first day went smoothly, first-year head coach Don Gibson said.

As in the case with most boot camps, the weather conditions rivaled the one-on-one competition in terms of adversity.

“I think it went well and I liked the energy and intensity. When you’re out there in 90-degree temperatures, you learn a lot about your players and the mentality, and I thought they had a great attitude,” he said. “We had a few ‘Day 1’ errors, but they had an opportunity to work through this and handle adversity.”

The good news is that the Pelicans found their groove pretty quickly on Day 1, Gibson said.

“I thought we ended practice on perfect plays after having a bumpy start, and that really impressed me,

“It’s getting there, but it’s not where I want it yet, even though I like what I see,” he said. “My offensive line coach Chad Lewis is doing a great job with the kids. I like what he brings to the table.”

Standouts on opening included running backs Edward Wilson, Norrisse Cummings, quarterback Harrold Jones, along with defensive leaders such as Clyde Robertson, Willie Brown and Rashaun West.

“Harold Jones is a well rounded guy,” Gibson said. “He will be able to run the ball, but he also does a good job of commanding what we do in the passing game – a guy who can do anything the way he wants in the quarterback position.”

Wilson has demonstrated vast potential for a sophomore, Gibson said.

“He has a chance over time to be even better than Norrisse,” the Port Allen mentor said.

Port Allen will tangle with White Castle in a scrimmage August 18, and face Livonia a week later in the jamboree.

Both squads bring new coaches to the fold, but will also have a strong, talent-laden roster, Gibson said.

“When you play good teams, you expect them to reload with good players,” he said. “White Castle is one of those teams that always has talent, and you have to remember at Livonia that Marc Brown coached a year there and already knows the program and a lot of the players, so he’s already got a good start. They’re both great programs.”

Gibson has one challenge for the pre-season and the entire 2017 slate, as a whole.

“The biggest thing we want to do is keep progressing,” he said “We have young guys with limited experience. The biggest challenge is getting our players to work with the same tenacity every day and every week.”

The regular season opens against Brusly on Sept. 1, and it won’t take much for the Pelicans to focus mentally on their cross-parish foes.

Gibson wants the same approach to the other teams on the schedule this season.

“The biggest thing is that we have to break the mentality of concentrating on one opponent,” he said. “We’ll get up for that game, but we need to get ready to prepare for the rest of the season from there.

“You have to take them one week at a time,” Gibson said. “The biggest challenge is going to be the depth, and that’s going to be something you have in Class 2A football.”