007: The Brusly High School agent

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly junior softball player Kameryn Adkins spent her summer playing out of her comfort zone.

Instead of playing with other Panther teammates, she joined 007’s, a team out of Ascension Parish – a team that captured its fourth fast pitch national championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in July.

“I played against 007 the past two summers when I was a member of the Maniax, so I knew these girls were good,” Adkins said. “The benefit, for me, of playing with new teammates was that it makes you want to compete at a high level all of the time.”

Adkins turned out to be a key outfielder for the 007 team, making play after play and running down balls in the outfield.

“Kameryn turned out to not only be a beast of a ball player but the perfect fit to complete our team,” 007 head coach B.J. Romano said, “and not just a fit because she’s a top notch player but all around- from her position, to speed, to power, to her personality, to her family.”

It turns out that when Adkins, who hit .400 for the Brusly Panthers last season, first tried out for the team, she didn’t have the best tryout, as she was overcoming a recent concussion, but Romano took a chance on her, and he couldn’t have been happier with his decision.

“Now, I’ve made a lot of great coaching decisions, a few not so great. I’ve not had a great eye for seeing good players have an off day but know they were still good … I’ve also seen average players look very good but then realize that was their peak, but when I commit, I commit, and I can honestly say my first impressions were a huge swing and a miss,” Romano said. “She battled through the concussion, then fought her way through a pulled hamstring. She had clutch hits, she had clutch outs, always hustled and made even routine plays hard on the opposition.”

Adkins went on to hit .380 with only five strikeouts in 50 games for the 007s.

“The thing I enjoyed most about this team is how they accepted me as if I had played with them before,” Adkins said. “Now I hope to help bring Brusly High a state championship.”