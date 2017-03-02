1 dead, 1 arrested, several injured in Grosse Tete crash

Staff Report

A two-vehicle fatality crash took the life of Tranisha King, 34, and resulted in the arrest of Kevin Dickens, 33, both of Del City, Oklahoma, after they were travelling on Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete on Sunday, Feb. 26.

An investigation by State Police Troopers revealed that the crash occurred as Dickens was travelling in a reckless manner in his 2007 Lexus E35. At the same time, 32-year-old Victor Martinez, of Grovetown, Georgia, was travelling westbound on I-10, just ahead of Dickens.

Dickens attempted to pass Martinez, driving a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer, but his vehicle struck the rear end of Martinez’s vehicle, police said. The impact caused Dickens’ vehicle to travel into the median and Martinez’s vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway. Both vehicles overturned multiple times after leaving the road.

King was a passenger in Dickens’ vehicle and sustained serious injuries in the crash, the police said. She was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel. Dickens was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

Martinez and his six passengers were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals as well, the police said. Three of those passengers were children that were not properly restrained and ejected from the vehicle.

Dickens was impaired at the time of the crash and was placed under arrest by Troopers. Upon his release from the hospital, Dickens will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation. Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

This is the second fatal crash investigated by Troop A in less than 12 hours involving impaired drivers.