10-4, Brusly girls head to district

After meeting some stiff competition in preseason play, the Brusly Lady Panthers basketball team has emerged with an impressive 10-4 record as they head into district play this week.

The Lady Panthers finished their preseason last weekend in the Walker High School Basketball tournament where they won two out of their three games.

The first win came against a tough Zachary High School team on Friday night, Dec. 16, when they won, 42-26.

“We beat a top 10 team in 5A in Zachary,” Brusly head coach Blake Zito said. “[It was] a great win for us.”

Junior Morgan Spriggs led the team in scoring with 17 points. Caitlyn Williams followed with 14 and Angel Bradford had 9.

The Brusly girls ran into a bit of trouble in their early morning game on Saturday against Dutchtown High School.

Despite 14 points from Williams and 12 from Spriggs, the girls fell to Dutchtown 47-35.

“We did not execute against Dutchtown, who is a top five team in 5A,” Zito said. “As badly as we played, to be in the game against such a good team shows that we have the potential to do great things.”

Saturday afternoon’s game was back to business for Brusly when they easily beat Franklinton High School, a 4A school, 42-25.

Bradford led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, four rebounds and Spriggs followed with 10 points and nine rebounds. Bradford also went 5-5 on free throws.

Brusly begins District 6-3A play this week against Donaldsonville and Baker High Schools, both games at home.

“We have a really tough district and every game will be a tough one,” Zito said. “We have to play our best every night.”