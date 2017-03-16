I-10 and LA 1 still top priorities at CPRC transportation meeting

Breanna Smith

The Intracoastal bridge and Interstate 10 bottleneck were top priorities expressed by West Side residents at the Capitol Region Planning Commission’s (CRPC) first open house for the MOVE2042 plan on March 7.

It is estimated that meeting the region’s infrastructure needs would cost about $1 billion and we have $300-$400 million to work with, engineer manager Vijay Kunada said. Therefore projects must be prioritized, he said.

“We’re trying to get a better idea of how scarce tax dollars can be spent,” CPRC Director Jamie Setze said.

West Side residents expressed concern over the politics that might be involved with the building of a new bridge.

“I don’t know where the bridge needs to be, but that decision needs to be data-driven,” West Side resident Chris Kershaw said.

The open house was an opportunity for residents of the five parish region to observe proposed growth patterns, participate in an online survey and to mark problem areas on a map. Everyone is different in how they want to interact, which is why there are a variety of ways residents can provide input and ideas for solutions, Setze said.

A new La. Hwy. 1 connector that crosses the Intracoastal Canal to Interstate 10 was ranked as the number one priority for “mega projects” in the Baton Rouge area, according to a 2016 report by the Capital Region Legislative Delegation.

Kevin Leblanc, an Addis resident and member of the Addis Town Council, works downtown and watches I-10 traffic from his office.

“The back-up starts way before the bridge, it’s like a garden hose that’s full,” he said.

Simply widening the interstate would do little good, since it would just fill right back up, Leblanc said.

Kunada encouraged residents to bring forth ideas for small-scale projects as well. Adding turn signals, improving intersections and adding turning lanes are projects that produce the most bang for your buck Kunada said.

West Side residents expressed ideas and concerns for major projects like widening part of I-10 and the construction of a new Washington Street exit.

Smaller project ideas included adding turning lanes, removing crossover points and synchronizing lights on La. Hwy. 1. Crossover points are unofficial turns currently marked with “no turn” signs.

A local educator expressed an interest in developing more public transportation for the West Side. Students could benefit greatly from more public transit options, especially those unable to get jobs because of their lack of a vehicle she said.

The CRPC hosted another open house in Ascension on March 9 and one in East Baton Rouge on March 14. It hosts a third in Livingston on Thursday, March 16.

A second round of meetings to be hosted in July will focus on asking taxpayers what they are willing to do as far as taxes and tolls, Kunada said.

Residents from each of the five parishes in the region – Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension – are invited to the open house meetings. To complete the MOVE2042 survey visit www.crpcla.org/move2042.