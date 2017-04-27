I-10 West hit with collisions, fire

Parish President says incidents highlight need for infrastructure investment

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

One Alexandria man is dead after an 18-wheeler crash caused a massive fire on Interstate 10 last week, April 19, in rush-hour traffic, snarling the highway for hours into the night and impacting traffic the following day as well.

The crash took the life of 26-year-old Ronald Allen when an 18-wheeler failed to slow down as it approached heavy traffic near La. Hwy. 415 on I-10, before the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The 18-wheeler, driven by 48-year-old Harvey Harris, of Sheridan, Arkansas, smashed into the rear of a GMC Sierra at about 5 p.m. that night. The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway after the impact as Harvey’s 18-wheeler continued forward, police reported.

The 18-wheeler then struck the rear of Allen’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, and pushed it into the rear of another 18-wheeler, police said. Allen’s vehicle was crushed between the two trucks. The vehicles then became engulfed in flames, the police reported. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene by the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

The flames engulfed much of the interstate. Both lanes of traffic on the interstate came to a halt past La. Hwy. 415 as emergency responders flocked to the scene.

First responders were eventually able to direct westbound drivers eastward by opening the interstate median.

Firefighters from Port Allen, Brusly and Addis all convened at the location to put out the fire. West Baton Rouge dispatch officials said that the smoldering wreckage reignited later that night on the side of the road, which further impacted traffic the following day.

“We had our first responders spend the night out there,” Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

Three other people were involved in the 18-wheeler collision on April 19 and were treated for minor injuries, the police said.

Commuters were again stalled on I-10 West just before the new bridge when another semi crashed into a vehicle on Friday, April 21, causing more traffic headaches at rush hour.

That part of I-10 has nowhere for for drivers to turn to, President Berthelot said.

“In this case they couldn’t even get to 415,” he said. “Right now we don’t have very many options.”

Berthelot said there are no additional roads planned for that part of I-10. However, both incidents highlight the need for a “loop” or a “north bypass or southern loop” to help get stranded drivers off the road when needed.

Berthelot is hoping to see an increase in the state’s gas tax during this year’s legislative session to help build “mega-fund” projects, such as a new bridge or other large-scale construction projects in the region.

The I-10-La. Hwy. 1 connector is another mega-fund project that is seen as a priority by legislators and planners in the capital region. That project has a high likelihood of funding, Berthelot said.