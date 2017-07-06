Four arrested after State Police discovers 9 lbs. of pot, 15,000 hits of Xanax on I-10

Staff report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Four men were arrested on drug charges after Louisiana State Police discovered 15,000 dosage units of Xanax and 9 pounds of marijuana in the predawn hours of Thursday, July 6, after a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers patrolling I-10 eastbound, east of La. Hwy. 415, observed 2005 Ford Explorer commit a traffic violation and conducted the traffic stop, the police reported. Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity during the traffic stop and were given consent to search the vehicle.

The four men arrested were all from Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes, police reported. They have all been booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail. They are:

Jacob Guidry, 20, of Independence; charged with improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs (marijuana), and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

Chord Addison, 26, of Denham Springs; for possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs (marijuana) and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

Allen Bennett, 22, of Independence; for possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs (marijuana) and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

Kevndrae Roberts, 26, of Independence; for possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs (marijuana) and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

The public plays an important role in identifying possible suspects of criminal activity and is strongly urged to report them to law enforcement, the State Police said in a statement following the arrest.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.