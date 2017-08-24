145 years and going strong

Port Allen church gets ready to celebrate a rich history

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

In 1872, former slaves from the Poplar Grove Plantation in West Baton Rouge combined their efforts to establish a small church in Port Allen.

From humble beginnings during Reconstruction, two world wars, the Great Depression and the civil rights movement, Scott United Methodist Church has been a mainstay of the black community in Port Allen for 145 years, according to church historian and a lifelong member Rev. Elton Hayes.

The church aims to celebrate its rich history this weekend on Sunday, Aug. 27. Its celebration theme is “In Pursuit of God’s Purpose: With Past Resilience, Present Reflections, & Future Reverences,” which is fitting for the church’s long history and its hopeful future.

Pastor Mary-Ann Robinson, who recently celebrated her first year at the church (and who is the first female pastor of the church), hopes to fill more of the church pews this Sunday and the weeks that follow it by reintroducing the Scott United Methodist back into the community through various outreach efforts. The church has rebooted its youth programs, prayer walks, bible studies and food drives, among other activities, in an effort to reinvigorate the Port Allen community.

Robinson, a former nurse and social worker from New Orleans, said the outreach is working. Former churchgoers have started to trickle back through the doors and the various programs have made the church a visible presence in the community once more, she said.

For instance, the church recently collected two barrels of food through its youth program that it will bless and donate to the Erwinville Food Pantry.

The church has also maintained its position as a leader in social justice, education and voting rights, Robinson said, all of which she hopes to reestablish in Port Allen.

“Our parents and grandparents before us saw education as a necessary requirement for us to improve life for blacks, as well as social and economic standards,” Hayes said. “Historically, Scott participated in practically everything outside of the church, from health fairs, to school supply giveaways. That had always been a staple in the church.”

The question Robinson and Hayes face now is whether they can keep the torch burning.

“That call to discipleship in 1872 by slaves on Poplar Grove, to me, they were saying yes to God. The passing of that torch demands that we continue to make Scott a community of the faithful. We must ask ourselves are we prepared to carry that torch? Is that torch well lit? Do we serve god as we ought to? Do we treat each other as we ought to? Have we sojourned into the community to serve? That service begins with how we love God and how we treat each other.”

Scott United Methodist will begin its 145th Homecoming Anniversary at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 and will bring guest speaker Pastor Dwight Webster of Christian Unity Baptist Church in New Orleans.

Pictured above: Pastor Mary-Ann Robinson (right) and Rev. Elton Hayes stand in the sanctuary of the Scott United Methodist Church, which will celebrate its 145th anniversary this weekend.

Photo by by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal