Cornerstone Column

Apostle Stacey Woods

In October of 2011, I had somewhat of a scare. I put on some clothes and drove myself to the hospital ER and shortly after, I was connected to the EKG monitor. After they followed the necessary protocol, the tests came back normal, but they did discover that I had developed mild bronchitis. The doctor prescribed an antibiotic and shortly everything cleared up. However, God taught me a spiritual lesson through the experience. Check your heart.

Many times we do not realize that although we do not have any noticeable symptoms, our hearts for God have developed some issues. It is possible that we are able to about our daily tasks as a Christian, but we have the wrong heart in doing so, or other unresolved issues can cause our hearts for God to waver. God is gracious in that He will take time to slow us down so that we can reflect. It is important that we are not just performing a role, but that our hearts are fully committed to Christ.

As we examine a short checklist of heart health points, let us allow God to give us a spiritual check-up. Here are some signs that something may be wrong with our hearts. Proverbs 4:23 tell us, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”

One natural sign of heart issues is fatigue. Spiritually, if you are growing tired easily and the things that you normally have more patience in dealing with seem to be wearing you thin, check your heart.

Usually pain is a noticeable natural symptom, but spiritually, if you are constantly being reminded of painful situations, and it is causing you to be withdrawn and unmotivated, check your heart. Let us consider applying these preventative steps to our spiritual heart conditions. Get an x-ray. Let God’s word examine us thoroughly. Jeremiah 17:10 tells us that it is the Lord who searches the heart and examines the mind, to reward each person according to their conduct, according to what their deeds deserve. Just as you would be sure to take the medications prescribed to you, be sure to apply the word of God in daily dosage form, and allow the scriptures to heal your heart. Finally, the doctors usually suggest proper rest, and I will as well. Rest in the Lord and know that God is in control and well able to deliver us out of any situation.