City sues for gas line repair

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The $3 million industrial natural gas line deemed inoperable after less than a year of use is at the heart of a city lawsuit.

Port Allen has filed suit against ESS Contracting Corps and Project Consulting Services (PCS), which are the companies responsible for constructing and inspecting the line.

Both companies have claimed responsibility for the failure and said they will make the necessary repairs, Executive Administrator for the City Adrian Genre said. The city is also seeking reimbursement for the repairs as well as reassurance the line will be properly cleaned.

The lawsuit serves as protection, even though contractors are now working with the city to repair the damaged line.

“We had to at least gets something filed just in case they threw their hands up,” Genre said.

UPS, Louis Dreyfus Company, and Genesis Energy are the users of the natural gas line. UPS has suffered the most in the loss of th line, having to switch their fleet back to diesel in December after converting it to natural gas earlier in the year.

The city is also losing out projected funds from the inability to sell natural gas.