To honor and remember

Jani Pinell, Breanna Smith

The Parish honored Memorial Day with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial site outside of the courthouse in Port Allen on Monday, May 28. The West Side American Legion Post 160 began the day with a flag raising ceremony outside of their building on 6th Street at 7 a.m. The group then had breakfast, as is a tradition each Memorial and Veteran’s Day, at Court Street Cafe.

Over French Toast, hot coffee and grits the group reminisced on long-ago days of boot camp and the travels of their military careers.

“Which branch of the military is no longer represented in our group?” Legion leader Claude Crawford quizzed the group. The last Marine member of the Legion, Jack Saradet, passed away last year at the age of 93. John Duggan, who also passed away, was another Marine member of the Legion.

Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, Parish Council members Phil Porto and Charlene Gordon, and Brusly Town Council member Joanne Bourgeois attended the ceremony at the courthouse along with a crowd of community members. The ceremony honored veterans and current service members in all branches of the military. Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot addressed the crowd, noting the importance of honoring and remembering the sacrifices of veterans and their families.

“With over 1.1 million soldiers killed since the Civil War, soldiers know that not only are the risks high but so is the reward for freedom,” Berthelot said in his address.

West Baton Rouge resident, genealogist, author of “Soldiers of West Baton Rouge in World War I” and retired educator Ellis Gauthier told the stories of two of veterans named on the memorial where the ceremony was held. Knowing their stories is appreciating their sacrifice, Gauthier said.

“I got to learn a lot of the stories of each people, I feel as if I know them all personally,” Gauthier said.

He told the stories of Hudson Irving Miller and his friend Eddy who joined the Marine Corps together in WWI. He also told the story of Charles Rayford Turcuit, who joined the Navy and was released on medical discharge. After recovering, he joined the Air Force.

Tircuit flew an observer plane over enemy lines and was shot down three times. On the fourth crash, he and his observer lost their lives.

“[Historians] think they were the last two people who were killed in the conflict of the Korean War,” Gauthier said.

The memorial bears the names of all West Baton Rouge Parish residents who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It is 20 years old this year.

“True heroes are the ones that didn’t make it back, who gave their lives for our country,” Gauthier said. “We are very lucky we don’t have very many. In fact, we hadn’t had [a soldier from the parish die in combat] since the Vietnam War. Let’s hope it can continue like this for our parish. We owe our liberties to these men, the true heroes of West Baton Rouge Parish.”

