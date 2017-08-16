2014 Panther alumnus Kwanston Adkins joins Demons’ football

Joelle Wright

After Kwanston Adkins graduated from Brusly High in 2014, he headed to Northwestern State University on a baseball scholarship.

Still a member of the Demons baseball team and now a senior at Northwestern, Adkins, formerly a star athlete in both baseball and football, decided to take another stab at the football field. And if the spring game is any indication, he is headed for success.

“Although I was playing baseball in college, my love for football never really left,” Adkins said. “If I didn’t have practice for baseball and the football team was practicing, I was right there in the stands watching them practice.”

Adkins said that he spoke to his dad before his junior baseball season last year and told him that if he was not drafted in the 2017 baseball draft, he was going to go out for football his senior season.

“When my baseball season didn’t go exactly as I would have hoped, I knew that going back to the football was the right decision,” Adkins said.

Adkins, 6-foot-four and 210 lbs., played wide receiver in the Demons spring game on Aug. 12 with much success, scoring a 28-yard touchdown.

Erik Willis, who was Adkins’ head coach at Brusly High all four of his years on the Panthers squad said that he had always thought that Adkins has a tremendous amount of potential at the next level of football.

“He is probably of the best football players I saw at Brusly High,” Willis recalled. “He had big plays in just about every game and on both sides of the ball. I’m sure we wore him out.”

Adkins was a three-time All-District football selection and an All-State pick once.

Willis said that he remembers one game in Adkins’ senior season that Adkins “single-handedly” won the game for Brusly against Vandebilt Catholic, scoring multiple touchdowns.

“He just always stood out to me. He is a quiet leader, but he worked hard and was a good, tough kid,” Willis said. “That’s a tribute to his parents.”

Brusly High athletic director Tait Dupont coached Adkins both on the football field and on the baseball diamond and said that Adkins was always very good at both baseball and football at BHS. He said he is excited to see him get the chance to play both sports at Northwestern.

“He was a receiver on offense and a safety on defense, and he also was a punt returner and kick returner Kwanston was one of those guys that could score on any given play,” Dupont said. “He was always a pleasure to coach… always said, ‘Yes, sir and no sir.’ Not to mention he was a great athlete on both sides of the ball.”

Adkins was quick to shift the attention to the entire offense when asked about his success in the Demons’ spring game.

“We had a lot of success as an offense and made some big plays,” Adkins said. “The defense usually has our number in practice, but the spring game definitely gave us a boost of confidence.”

When asked about what he remembers most about his days on the Panthers football field, he said that the Monday and Tuesday practices were at the front of his mind.

“I remember Coach Willis screaming at us, trying to make us better and keep us on our toes,” Adkins said. “Those days taught me to never take any play for granted.”

Pictured above: Kwanston Adkins, a Brusly Panther graduate of 2014 and a football and baseball star at the high school recently began playing football for Northwestern.