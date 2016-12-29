2016: The Year in Review

ABOVE: A man walks his dog along Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge near the LSU Lakes on Aug. 13 as a truck splashes by during the historic flooding that began on Aug. 12 throughout South Louisiana. BOTTOM LEFT: A Brusly Lady Panther takes a swing. The team had a successful season, but was ultimately knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals. BOTTOM MIDLE: Children aboard a float in Addis wave to passersby during the town’s 2016 Mardi Gras Parade. BOTTOM RIGHT: The Southern University Marching Band parades through Port Allen during the city’s centennial celebration.

Quinn Welsch

Editor of the Journal

Where to start? The year has many of our heads still spinning.

Louisianians saw the inauguration of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, endured two major floods, witnessed social and civil unrest in Baton Rouge and ended the year with a visit from soon-to-be President Donald Trump and the election of U.S. Senator-elect John Kennedy. And that’s just scratching the surface.

2016 was a heavy year. It was good. It was bad. Certainly ugly.

But there’s something to be said about the resiliency of the people in Louisiana and the capital region.. Despite the tragedies, they pick up the pieces and carry on just as they ever had.

The capital region was a busy place, and that certainly includes West Baton Rouge Parish.

After a deadly officer-involved shooting and a series protests in Baton Rouge, it seemed like nothing could unify the people of the region. And then the August flood happened, easily the most significant news item in Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area in 2016.

West Baton Rouge was, for the most part, unaffected by the flooding. But those on the West Side were just as busy with the relief effort, donating money and items to those who lost everything as well as volunteering to clean, gut and repair their eastern neighbors’ homes.

The horrendous traffic to and from West Baton Rouge Parish this summer was an obvious sign that we were all in it together.

And while traffic remains horrendous, talk of solutions has become louder. As our elected officials have said, we need to “keep banging that drum” for something to happen.

The West Side has kept busy even without the national news that dominated Baton Rouge all summer.

Elections, both small and large, were numerous in West Baton Rouge Parish this year. And for all the negativity and crime that often finds its way to these pages, festivities like the Port Allen Centennial were also on the front page.

Who knows what news 2017 will bring?

As the year rears its unblemished head, all we can do is make the best of it.

Crime

Convicted serial killer Derrick Todd Lee died early in January from heart disease. Lee was convicted of killing seven women in South Louisiana, one of whom was from Addis, Geralyn DeSoto. He was also suspected to have killed Mari Anne Fowler, another West Baton Rouge woman, though authorities were unable to find Fowler’s body. “Closure? No,” said Fowler’s son, John Pritchett, when asked about his feelings on Lee’s death. “A little pleasure that he’s dead? Yeah, maybe so.”

A traffic stop on April 16 by Louisiana State Police troopers in West Baton Rouge Parish on Interstate 10 led to the discovery and seizure of 466 pounds of marijuana inside of a Ford F-350. Troopers arrested the driver, 56-year-old Carl Fuller, of Shreveport, for possession with intent to distribute schedule one narcotics.

The victim of a home invasion managed to turn the tables around on his assailants on May 19, at his trailer on U.S. Hwy. 190. After being led to his vehicle to produce money for his attackers, the victim instead produced a handgun, shooting dead Kelly Cline, 32, of Port Allen. The WBRSO arrested Daquan Washington, 23, of Port Allen, the next day on principal to armed robbery and principal to home invasion. The WBRSO also arrested Darius Bell, 17, of Port Allen, on May 23, on principal to armed robbery.

An early morning traffic stop on Sept. 7 on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and a Houston man, Eric West, 45, receiving more than 200 criminal charges. After troopers pulled West over they learned that he had an active warrant from the Texas Department of Parole for fraud and tampering with government records. Troopers located 70 credit cards, 46 driver’s licenses, 27 Social Security cards, 81 Texas temporary driver’s permits, 32 personal checks and 82 other identification cards ranging from work ID’s to casino cards (all with different identities) after searching the vehicle. Troopers also located watermark decals, credit card scanners, multiple printers and an embossing machine.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Donna LeBlanc and her daughter Carli Jo LeBlanc were both shot and killed at their home in Glynn by their neighbor Gregory Phillips on Sept. 27. The shooting erupted after an argument between Phillips and Donna LeBlanc. Phillips took his own life shortly after the murders. Donna LeBlanc had served with the WBRSO for 22 years. Carli Jo LeBlanc was a graduate of Brusly High and a celebrated athlete on the Lady Panthers’ softball team.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesus Alberto Villafranco, 44, of Deer Park, Texas, after they discovered 31 kilograms of cocaine totalling about $3 million in street value hidden in his vehicle, on Oct. 5. Officers located the cocaine concealed in an aftermarket compartment built into a trailer that the vehicle was towing. Villafranco was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine in excess of 400 grams.

Traffic

2016 started off almost instantly with productive news regarding traffic. The (then) newly appointed DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson made positive remarks on the Interstate 10 nightmare to the Baton Rouge Press Club in the days shortly after the New Year, putting a solution to the I-10 bridge bottleneck at the top of the DOTD’s list.

The discussion began to gain momentum when the DOTD held a series of public hearings in February to discuss potential options.

Possible plans include widening the lanes between the new bridge and the I-10/12 split, as well as upgrades to the La. Hwy. 1 and La. Hwy. 415 interchanges meant to smooth traffic on the West Side. The DOTD also highlighted a potential La. 1 Highway 415 connector that would provide more mobility throughout the parish as a top priority project.

“The good thing about I-10 is that it’s an existing roadway and you can build it in segments and you don’t have to build everything at once like you would at a new south bridge – which we’d love to have – but you can’t build half a bridge,” said DOTD Deputy Secretary Eric Kalivoda.

The La. 1/I-10 connector was later ranked as a top priority by the Capital Region Legislative Delegation in March. Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said the report signifies the first time that the state seems to be stepping on board since the parish began studying the project in the early 2000s.

The project was valued at $10 million. Also, the Sid Richardson Road extension, valued at $655,000, was also listed as a top priority. That road will connect to Choctaw Road to provide residents west of the railroad tracks an outlet and evacuation route.

In July, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (Baton Rouge) announced that the I-10 bottleneck would receive a $60 million grant to help move the Washington Street exit, opening an additional lane of traffic eastbound after the I-10 bridge.

This summer the DOTD also installed a message board along La. 1 northbound to tell commuters the estimated time to I-10 and U.S. Hwy. 190.

Courts

The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended and fined 18th Judicial District Court judges James Best and Robin Free for misconduct on June 29. The judges faced a hearing in May at the state’s highest court after the Louisiana Judiciary Commission found the two in violation of the Louisiana Constitution’s code of judicial conduct. Judge Free was suspended from the bench for one year and was required to reimburse the Louisiana Judiciary Commission $11,098.68.

Judge Best was suspended for 15 days without pay and required to reimburse the commission $1,610.71.

Emiley Gassie-Thibodeaux, a 23-year-old Addis woman, was shot in the chest and killed on Feb. 5 after a handgun discharged while her husband, Ivy “Trey” Thibodeaux, was cleaning it. The death was ruled accidental by a grand jury in May.

Louisiana

Former state representative John Bel-Edwards was sworn in as the 56th governor of Louisiana on Jan. 11 after defeating U.S. Sen. David Vitter in a contentious 2015 election.

Heavy rainfall in Baton Rouge that began on Aug. 12 saturated the capital region, overflowing canals and rivers, flooding neighborhoods and homes in more than 20 parishes in South Louisiana. The flood ravaged the region, killing 13, displacing thousands and causing billions of dollars worth of damage.

West Baton Rouge Parish did not receive major damages from the flooding, but was later declared a disaster area by FEMA in the weeks following the historic event. Residents throughout the West Side flocked to help those in need. “I think everyone here almost feels guilty we were so fortunate,” said Kristi Chauvin, a Brusly resident. “We can’t just sit at home and cry.”

A vigil was held in Port Allen on July 8 to reflect on the violence and protests in Baton Rouge in the aftermath of the shooting of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge Police officers. Sterling was killed in an altercation with officers in North Baton Rouge on July 5. The shooting resulted in a series of protests throughout Baton Rouge that put Baton Rouge in the national eye. Less than two weeks after Sterling’s death, a gunman ambushed Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, killing three and hospitalizing three more.

Thanks to a science lab in Livingston, Louisiana, scientists were able to observe gravitational waves in space, confirming Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity nearly 100 years later. The gravitational waves were were evidence of the collision of two black holes, which caused ripples in space-time. The gravitational waves offer scientists a new way to study the cosmos and their discovery has been hailed as one of greatest scientific achievements of 2016 and in recent years.

Culture

The West Baton Rouge Museum was named museum of the year for regional history museums from the Louisiana Association of Museums. The museum also received a national award of merit from the American Association for State and Local History for its exhibit “Cohn High: How We Love Thee.”

“Cohn High: How We Love Thee” retold the story of West Baton Rouge Parish’s first and only black high school Feb. 2 – March 20. The old school was demolished in 2014, although an effort was made to preserve the building. The museum’s exhibit combined a variety of relics from the old school, including photographs, a letterman jacket and old high school transcripts to bring to life a local story about equal rights in West Baton Rouge. “Those teachers and students used those books to get the best education they could, and they did not take that opportunity for granted.” said co-curator Kathe Hambrick-Jackson. “The thing I want people to understand is that even though the building is gone, the dream is still there,” said almuna Joycelyn Green.

The city of Port Allen also kicked off its 100th anniversary in October. The weekend-long celebration (Oct. 7-9) included a night parade led by Southern University’s marching band and a series of large floats from Plaquemine’s Krewe of Comogo. The celebration concluded on Sunday with an appearance from native celebrity Don Lemon, a CNN news anchor, and a musical performance from Morris Day and the Time.

Leading up to the centennial celebration, the city hosted a series of blues concerts on the levee from local blues and R&B artists throughout the Baton Rouge area, such as Kenny Neal and the Neal Family Band.

Politics

2016 was a year filled with elections, both big and small.

Brusly Mayor Joey Normand announced he would not seek re-election in 2016. Scot Rhodes was elected mayor without opposition.

Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, III, and Addis Mayor David Toups were also re-elected. Port Allen Police Chief Esdron was also re-elected. Port Allen also elected Carey S. Williams as its next city council member at large.

Brusly Attorney Edmond Jordan was elected to represent Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and North Baton Rouge early in the year after a special election. Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Ronnie Edwards held the office briefly before she died as a result of cancer. Jordan and his opponent Vereta Lee both vied for the position with Jordan ultimately coming out on top.

Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish largely favored President-elect Donald Trump during the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Schools

School Performance Scores from the state’s Department of Education showed improvement in nearly every school in the West Baton Rouge School District for 2015. The annual report reflects the year prior. The School District improved its statewide standing overall with the new performance scores.

Shortly after the school performance scores were released, local voters approved two taxes to increase the salaries of teachers and upgrade school facilities in West Baton Rouge Parish.