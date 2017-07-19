2017 Great American Cleanup

Twenty-six volunteers reported to clean and beautify areas of West Baton Rouge Parish throughout the month of May. Coordinated by Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Executive Director Rachel Starnes, several groups worked in conjunction with the Great American Clean Up.

Projects included the following:

Benevolent Society Graveyard located on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Eleanor in Port Allen Cleaned and refreshed the paint on the tombs as well as picked up litter surrounding graves. This project was led by Ray Helen Lawrence, Port Allen City Council member and Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Board Member.

Cohn Elementary students and teachers weeded and tended to their garden to help beautify their school. Teachers who led students included Ashley Madden, Kay Roberts, Heidi Safford, Ava Bourgoyne, and cusodian Leslie Tate.

West Baton Rouge’s work release collected 52 bags of roadside litter off of Highway 190. Headed by Officer Brian Pourciau.