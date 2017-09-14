2017 Oldies But Goodies festival

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal
Roy and Jill Lejeune, of Central, dance to live music at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center’s annual for Oldies but Goodies festival in Port Allen on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Mike Marino, of Plaqumine, shows off his 1952 Chevy at the Oldies but Goodies festival on Sunday, Sept. 10. The truck was originally purchased by his father, he said.
Hai Karate performs Tennessee Whiskey for a crowd of dancers at the Oldies but Goodies festival.
Gill Faulk, of Baton Rouge, and Amy Braud, of Gonzales, go for a twirl.
Mike and Millie Martin, of Port Allen, show off their 1923 Model T for the first time at the Oldies but Goodies festival. (Mike and Millie are not pictured as skeletons.)