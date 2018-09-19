2018 PAHS Homecoming Court

Raven Murphy

9th grade

Raven is the daughter of Chris and Quinn Murphy and sister of Chris Murphy, Jr. She is a

member of the cheer, powerlifting and track teams. After graduation, she plans to attend college at either Xavier University or Texas Southern University. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is that everyone wants to help each student graduate and get into college.

Camryn Noil

9th grade

Camryn is the daughter of Timothy Noil and Shelly Collins and the sister of Cortlyn and Coby. She is a member of the cheer team. After graduation, she plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in Liberal Arts. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is that she gets to wear her Pelican Pride often.

Aryanna Porter

11th grade

GPA: 3.7

Aryanna is the daughter of Angela Gibson and Lary Porter and the sister of Bryanna and Elany. She is a member of the cheerleading, powerlifting and track teams. After graduation, she plans to go to attend Southern University and pursue a career as a pediatrician. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is that her school community is her very helpful second family.

Breanna Hardin

11th grade GPA: 4.0 Breanna is the daughter of Jonathan and Anna Harding and sister of Jaxon. She is a member of the Port Allen Sports Medicine team. After graduation, she plans to attend LSU and pursue a career in the medical field. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is attending every football game.

Jermyrie Mitchell

12th grade GPA: 3.5 Jermyrie is the daughter of Natesia Parker. She is a member of the cheerleading, track and powerlifting teams. After graduation, she plans to attend Southeastern University to study criminology and forensics to pursue a career in crime scene investigation. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is being a cheerleader and getting the crowd hyped.

Kennedi Minor

12th grade GPA: 3.7 Kennedi is the daughter of Linda Carter. She is a member of the Royal Blues dance team, beta club and is a Pelican mentor. After graduation, she plans to attend college and pursue a career in accounting. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is working in the office with Mrs. misty and Mrs. Shelly.

Courtlyn Noil

12th grade

GPA: 4.01 Courtlyn is the daughter of Shelly Collins and Timothy Noil and sister of Camryn and Coby. She is a member of the student council as a class representative, beta club, Southern University Upward Bound program and attends LSU’s youth seminar and spring fest programs. After graduation, she plans to attend Southern University to pursue a nursing degree and minor in entrepreneurship. She wants to work in a doctor’s office as a pediatric nurse while owning her own daycare center. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is being able to have great school spirit and rocking all of her blue on Spirit Days without her fellow Pelicans laughing.

Gabrielle Foster

12th grade

GPA: 3.27 Gabrielle is the daughter of Gilbert Saucier and Lakeshia Foster.

Her extracurricular activities include Beta Club. After graduation she plans to attend Xavier University and after college open her own doctor’s office. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is that the teachers are very friendly and family based at school.

Jariel Christopher

10th grade

GA: 4.0

She is the daughter of Elena Butler – Haynes and the late Marcus Haynes and sister of Donta Butler and Mikiyah Poole.She is the SGA publicist and an outfielder on the softball team. After graduation she plans to major in journalism at LSU and play on the Lady Tigers softball team. Her favorite thing about bewiong a Pelican is the AP courses opportunities.

Michelle Rivera

12th grade

GPA: 3.3 Michelle is the daughter of Felix Rivera. Her siblings are Kimberly and Felix Alejandro Rivera. After graduation she plans to major in psychology at Southeastern University. Her favorite thing about being a Pelican is coming to school every day and seeing her favorite teachers.

Rakira Hebert

10th grade

She is the daughter of RC Jones, Jr. and Sherekia Hebert. She is the sister of RC Jones III and Rashaya Jones. She is a cheerleader at Part Allen High. After graduation she plans to attend Southern University and become a doctor. Her favotite thing about being a Pelican is showing her school spirit when she cheers.b