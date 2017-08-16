25-year transportation plan meeting to be held on August 23

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Capital Region Planning Commission (CPRC) is scheduled to host its second round of public meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Addis Community Center highlighting the commission’s long range transportation plan, MOVE2042.

A similar meeting was held in March this year in Addis for public officials. This meeting is designated to gather input from the public on how transportation dollars should be spent.

“We are planning our transportation network for the next 25 years, and an important part of this process is determining how the public feels our limited resources should be spent,” said CPRC director Jamie Setze in a public release. “This is the best opportunity to let us know which options for generating additional funds have support.”

Public input from the March meeting will also be available along with the CPRC’s analysis of future growth, current traffic deficiencies and past funding mechanisms for transportation.

Setze urged residents and business owners to contribute to the discussion and to partake in an online survey.

After the first round of CPRC meetings, the Louisiana Legislature failed to pass a statewide gas tax that would have provided funding for regional transportation projects. Next year’s legislative session is not a fiscal session and the following year is an election year, making the likelihood for state-funded transportation solutions unlikely for the next three years.

Despite the dismal scenario, West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said the public still plays an important role in the process.

“We let them know where our interests are and keep going to [the meetings], our job is to keep it moving,” Berthelot said. “They’ll see the interest.”

Participation at the meetings tends to draw large crowds in West Baton Rouge, which planners and DOTD officials do recognize, Berthelot said.

“It kind of says to them that we have a problem. It keeps it on the radar,” he said.

The parish is keeping an open mind to funding solutions, but the “political appetite” isn’t there, Berthelot said.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome recently proposed a 5-mill property tax increase, the Better Transportation and Roads initiative, that would fund about $500 million for road improvements in the capital city.

A 5-mill property tax increase in West Baton Rouge would raise less than $2 million and isn’t a viableoption, Berthelot said. A regional tax increase would be viable if all of the major players could get on board, he said.

Berthelot said he’s also holding out some hope that the Trump Administration might dole out some federal dollars for infrastructure improvements, but that it was also a “long shot.”

Public-private partnerships are another potential solution, although the last proposal was stopped in its tracks by the former DOTD administration in October, 2015.

Pictured above: The Horace Wilkinson Bridge, connecting Port Allen to Baton Rouge, is pictured on a weekend. Regional transportation planners will host a series of meetings next week throughout the area to gather public input for new transportation projects and funding. Photo by by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal