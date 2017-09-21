266 more apartment units slated for Addis

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said 266 new apartment units and 30 new homes are slated for the Addis area during a Parish Council meeting on Sept. 14.

The new residential development is part of the Allstar Developments, located near the Dow West Side YMCA. Two similar developments are also in the works, one near Reed Farms (just north of Emily Lane), and the other located along Court Street.

Residential development on Court Street also includes high density single family apartment units.

Some residents have voiced their concern over the pace of growth in the parish after stories were published in the local media, Berthelot said.

“We’ve had quite a few people calling and saying, ‘Hey y’all need to stop building because traffic is getting so bad over here,’” Berthelot said.

The parish is also moving along with plans for a new Interstate 10 connector from La. Hwy. 415 to help ease some of the inner-parish traffic, he said.

Addis Mayor David Toups said his administration took the reins on the Allstar Developments about a year ago. The town has made some effort to keep the growth in check, he said.

Within the past year, the town has implemented stricter rules by increasing standards for sewer, roads and subdivisions. Though the new rules improve the standards for local infrastructure, they have not appeared to slow the growth, Toups said.

“Nothing’s slowing it down because the demand is here,” Toups said.

Overall, the parish is expected to gain about 10,000 people between now and 2042, according to the Capital Region Planning Commission.

The good news is that it appears “steady,” Berthelot said.

Most of that growth is taking place in Addis and in unincorporated West Baton Rouge Parish.

The stream of new residents to places like Addis could be the result of last year’s major flooding in August, Berthelot and Toups both said.

Although West Baton Rouge Parish was among those parishes least impacted by the flood, the impacts could be more long term, they suggested.

Last year’s flood affected more than 20 parishes throughout Louisiana, all of which qualified for disaster assistance. West Baton Rouge avoided the FEMA list for nearly a month after the heavy rainfall devastated the region.

Berthelot estimated an all-time high of 210 building permits by the end of 2017.

“Maybe it’s because they like the people here,” said Berthelot, himself an Addis resident. “I don’t know, but they’re coming.”

Berthelot elaborated on the new residential developments during the Parish Council meeting after previously sharing the information with business leaders a West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce meeting two weeks prior.