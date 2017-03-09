3 DWIs made at Mardi Gras checkpoint

Photo courtesy of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Pictured, the West Baton Rouge Mobile Command Post during a checkpoint on Friday, Feb. 24. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint on Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight and carried out saturation patrols for the Mardi Gras Holiday season in coordination with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. The results of the DWI checkpoint: More than 900 contacts, four arrests, three of which were for DWI, and 20 total citations.