3 INMATES ESCAPE IN 3 WEEKS

Work release program marred by escapees, but WBRSO says that’s not the whole story

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office inmate escaped from custody on Wednesday, March 1, marking the third such event in the last three weeks in the parish.

David Graham, a work release inmate, walked off of his job site in Baton Rouge and met with his ex-wife, who then drove him to Oklahoma City, one of his former residences, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said.

The plot was foiled by one of the woman’s children who notified local police, Johnson said. Graham was recaptured on March 2 in Oklahoma City.

His escape is the latest incident that follows 18 others in the last three years, including two others in February, and a harsh critique from the State Auditor last year. Despite the numbers, Johnson said there is a little more to the story than meets the eye.

All of the 18 escapes at the West Baton Rouge jail in the last three years have been at the jail’s work release facility, Johnson said. Sixteen of those incidents have taken place when inmates walked off their designated job sites, he said.

The first of the recent escapes took place when Mertis Wade left his job at Bayou Bistro in Brusly on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. When the inmates returned to the jail at the end of the day, a guard didn’t do a proper head count and was later suspended. (Another guard was later suspended in connection to the incident when surveillance showed him sleeping.)

Wade was later caught in Metairie at a Mardi Gras parade with the help of U.S. Marshals.

The following week, an inmate named Rickey Lake escaped out of the work release facility. Lake plumped up his bed with some clothing and waited until after a 10:30 p.m. head count to slip out of a window.

However, he didn’t foresee a 12:30 a.m. headcount and deputies were soon on his trail. Lake crossed a perimeter fence and traveled on foot about a half-mile to visit his girlfriend at a trailer park. As deputies approached the trailer park, Lake took off in his girlfriend’s car and led authorities on a brief chase down U.S. Hwy. 190 before taking off into the woods on foot near Capitol Raceway.

Johnson said Lake was immediately transferred to Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility and will likely serve an additional 2-5 years for the escape.

Unlike Graham or Wade, Lake was not on a job site when he escaped. Heron Link, another inmate in 2016, also tried to outsmart guards at the work release facility by slipping out the back and using a dummy. He was also caught less than a day after his escape.

Sixteen of the 18 escapes in the last three years have been walkoffs, Johnson said. These are inmates, such as Graham or Wade, who simply leave their designated job site. Most are caught the same day, he said.

“You aren’t going to stop the walk offs. There was one [inmate] who was like a week from getting out,” he said. “It’s as stupid as it looks.”

Once they are at the job site, the inmates are no longer under the supervision of jail guards. Any reported escapes are up to their managers. Graham, for example, was reported missing after 15 minutes. However, Wade was not reported missing until his peers returned.

In most cases, the inmates leave to see a girlfriend or spouse, Johnson said.

“Most of the time they think they can sneak back in without being noticed,” he said.

This was the case in 2015 after three inmates escaped and committed a robbery in Baton Rouge. A perimeter fence has been added to the facility since then. Additional electronic surveillance is also being installed, Johnson said.

The work release facility is set up like a barracks and can hold about 300 inmates inside at a time. The West Baton Rouge facility is the largest out of the 38 others in the state, including private facilities as well, Johnson said.

For the most part, the program is highly successful.

The latest figures show 261 inmates currently live there. Of those, 129 work at jobs throughout the parish.

Everything is paid for by the inmates, Johnson said. Whether it’s the transportation or food, none of the work release program is taxpayer funded, he said.

The program puts money in the inmate’s pockets while they serve their time. Some use the money to pay victim restitution or traffic violations, Johnson said.

“I’d rather have a taxpayer than a tax burden,” he added.

There are some stipulations though. For instance, violent offenders are not eligible. Inmates must be six months to four years from release, depending on their conviction.

Many of the inmates remain with their employers after their release from the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Many enter the facility with no skills and leave with experience they can bring to the outside, Johnson said.

“I know a couple who are foremans right now,” he said.