30th Annual Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company Art Show draws a crowd

Photo courtesy of Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company

Pictured above are all winners present at the show, with the two judges, Judi Betts and Nikki Spencer, International Acadian Festival Queen Victoria Savoy and, far right, Art Alert Art Show emcee Totsie Tempanaro, Plaquemine Bank Chief Financial Officer.

On Wednesday, April 26, Plaquemine Bank hosted its 30th annual Art Alert Art Show, which was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Total entries submitted for display this year totaled 99, with a limit of one entry per artist in all categories, except adults 18+ and professionals.

At 4 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists.

Bing Zheng’s “Take Red Door” took home first place honors in the Professional category. Second place went to Randy LaPrarie’s “Ahead of the Storm” and third place was awarded to Amanda Landry’s “Outside,” a portrait of her dog in foliage. Honorable mention was awarded to Joan Landry Lasak for her abstract work entitled, “Fantasy.” Amanda Landry also received the Bankers Choice award in this category.

First place in the 18+ category was awarded to Jeanita Tortorich for “Lady with Flowers,” while Gloria Genusa’s “Hooyah” and Tomi Taylor’s “A Friendly Disagreement” received second and third places, respectively. Steve Martin’s “The Ghost House” earned honorable mentions. Steve Martin’s “She’s Leaving Home” was selected as the Bankers Choice award in this category.

In the 14-18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Haleigh Babin’s “Enjoying the Sun.” Daryana Fernandez’s “The Big Drip” won second place. The third place winner was Daniella Guiterrez’s “Humble Scenes.” Honorable mention was awarded to Leeland Williams’ “The Other Side of Me.” The Bankers Choice Award went to Daryana Fernandez for her Oreo cookie!

In the 10-13 year-old category, “Purple Patch” by Jana Wilkinson earned first place honors. Emma Hargrove’s “Nectar Collector” butterfly received the second place award. Third place honors went to Mariah Granger for “Colorful Night”. Honorable mention was awarded to Jeremiah Jones for his untitled abstract. Morgan LeBlanc’s painting of wisteria, a garden shovel and fence earned the Bankers Choice prize.

In the Under 10 years of age category, Michael Campbell’s untitled fish face received first place honors. Second place was awarded to an untitled dinosaur by Austin Mendoza and third place honors were awarded to Alyana Williams’ untitled piece. Jonathan Harris received an honorable mention for his untitled abstract. Calise Landry’s untitled dragon girl received the Bankers Choice award.

Judi Betts and Nikki Spencer were the competition judges.

Internationally recognized, Judi Betts is highly respected as a painter, author, instructor and juror. She graduated with a Fine Arts Degree from Indiana University, received a Masters in Education from Louisiana State University and has done post graduate work at both Brigham Young and Southern Oregon State Universities. Her paintings are included in museum, corporate and university collections.

Nikki Spencer, a Baton Rouge artist, received her undergraduate degree in Interior Architecture and a Masters of Architecture degree, from the University of Oregon. She taught design graphics, rendering and drawing for 30 years in the Interior Design Program at Louisiana State University. Nikki currently serves on the Workshop Committee of the Louisiana Art and Artists Guild and participates in its member shows. Betts said, “I wish I had more awards, particularly in the 14-18 Years category where so many pieces deserved recognition.”

Betts and Spencer commended Plaquemine Bank for hosting this event and for the area art teachers for participating.