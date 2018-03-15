4-H fires away

Bonnie Suggs

bsuggs123@yahoo.com

Bridgeview Gun Club hosted the 4-H Southern Regional Archery and Shotgun District competition March 7-11, 2018. Hundreds of 4-H members competed in archery, skeet shoot, target shot, and other shotgun competition sports for district competition in hopes of scoring high enough to progress to state competition.

Members of the Senior West Baton Rouge Parish 4-H who qualified for state are Rafe’ Hrazcek and Ryder Rabalais. Junior team members headed to the state competition from West Baton Rouge are Trent LaBauve, Brandt Settoon, Dylan Eschette, Colton Sarradet and Ronnie Horn. Charlotte Rizer of West Baton Rouge Parish placed 10th and qualified for state in 3-D Archery.

Pointe Coupee Senior team members placed second in Senior Modified Trap. The team included Devin Morgan, Garrett Whittington, Walker Zane Kelly, Jacob Lacour and Chance Bass. Individually, Jacob Lacour placed second and Walker Zane Kelly placed third.

In the Junior Division, Pointe Coupee team members placed third in Modified Trap. Team members included Carter St. Romain, Hewitt Beaud, Thomas LaCour, and Jackson Jewell. Jackson Jewell also placed as an individual shotgun shooter.

Competitors and their families came from Lafourche, Acadia, Ascension, Terrebonne, St. Landry, Evangeline, East Baton Rouge, St. Martin, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Beauregard, St. Martin, St. Tammany, St. Mary, Calcasieu, Assumption, West Baton Rouge, Vermillion, Iberia, and West Feliciana.

The state competition will be held in Shreveport and Grand Cane the weekend of April 17-21, 2018.