50km, 100km and 100 miles, runners go all day and night in West Baton Rouge ultramarathon

‘Gluttons for punishment’

Quinn Welsch

A strong breeze rustled through the sugarcane stocks. The light, sandy dirt funneled into a dust devil, swirling briefly across the bumpy road and scattering into thin air as the breeze died.

In the distance, the rhythmic patter of feet come ever closer. Attached to them, runners – or marathoners, to be exact – of the most extreme variety. At just after 3 p.m., they have been on the dirt roads of West Baton Rouge’s farmland for nine hours.

Several dozen runners began this grueling journey with goals of reaching 50 kilometers (31 miles), 100 kilometers (62 miles) and even 100 miles. Travelling from across the country, they arrived on Lafiton Lane at 6 a.m. to begin.

This is WHOA Racing’s third such event in West Baton Rouge, known as Children of the Cane – Part III, The Reaping. It’s a one-of-a-kind “ultramarathon” in Louisiana, race director Walker Higgins said.

Unlike many ultramarathons in Louisiana, which utilize trails, the Children of the Cane’s route traverses unpaved dirt roads beaten down by farm trucks and equipment. This might be a challenge for an average marathon runner, but for an ultramarathon it’s downright punishing – not to mention the heat, humidity, limited food, lack of sleep and 18-plus hours of nonstop running.

For the runners, it’s a challenge to be met.

“Your body is an amazing machine. You want to see what it’s capable of,” Higgins said. “Some people start off at 5Ks, then they try a 10K, then a half marathon and then, by progression, you hear about an ultra.”

Brandon Eddards, of Denham Springs, describes his fellow runners as “gluttons for punishment.” He bought his girlfriend, Callie Smithson, of New Orleans, and himself tickets for the run, as opposed to buying her flowers, he said.

“We met at a 40 mile relay race,” he said. “Instead of asking her out on a date, I just asked her if she wanted to go on an ultra run.”

“It hurts, it’s painful, but the fact that you went out there and ran 50 miles, you think “Holy crap, I can’t believe I just did this,’” Smithson said.

Others, such as Sam Landry of New Orleans, say that the run has a meditative quality to it.

“You learn about yourself,” Landry said. The trail has “lessons,” he said.

While most ultramarathons around the country take place in cooler temperatures in the fall, the oppressive heat of South Louisiana remains. In the afternoon, they hug the sides of the sugarcane crops, catching whatever shade they can get. Most wear sunglasses, baseball caps and scarves stuffed with ice around their necks to keep cool.

They also carry bits of food, caffeine and supplemental gels to keep their bodies fueled as they run. At about the 50 mile mark, runner Raymond Maguire, going for 100 miles, slowed down to a walking pace. As he moves, he tries to eat a few hundred calories per hour to keep himself going, he said.

However, as blood leaves the stomach to reach a runner’s legs, digestion becomes slower, making eating (and sometimes holding the food down) a difficult process.

Aid stations are placed throughout the running trail, which is designed to be ran back and forth, in case any stragglers fall out due to exhaustion.

There is a potential danger to it, but that is “mitigated by proper judgement,” Higgins said.

“It’s a real mental game,” said Josh Moore, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who was pacing one of his friends for the final 30 miles. “When you get out there and you’re alone, your thoughts get to you.”

Higgins said that many casual runners see ultramarathons as “fantasy” until they make their first attempt, “and the rest is history.”

“I never personally thought I would do a 100-mile race, and now I’ve done several,” he said.

As exhausted runners drop into the main aid station to eat some fruit and refill their water bottles, they are instantly met by supporters and fellow runners who wait on them.

It’s a sport that inspires a strong sense of community, Higgins says. And it’s catching on in Louisiana.

“It’s just a cool group of people. A lot of them like to have fun,” he said.

Higgins will host the Cane Field Classic next, on Saturday, Oct. 21. More information can be found on WHOA Racing’s Facebook page.