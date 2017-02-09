60 minutes of play

Cohn Elem. hosts Saints program for student health

Breanna Smith

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Students at Cohn Elementary had an afternoon of jumping, tackling and running after a talk with former Saints football player Randall “Blue” Gay and Saints Youth Programs coordinator Chris Peyton on Friday, Feb. 3.

Gay and Peyton told students about the importance of playing for 60 minutes every day and properly fueling their bodies.

Not every child enjoys sports, but it’s important for them to find something active to do that they enjoy and implement it into their daily routine, Gay said.

“Kids are supposed to be outside and enjoying themselves.”

The “Friday Fun Day” was made possible by Eat, Move, Grow, a federal grant, and NFL Play 60 program, principal Cassy Brou said. Students participated in seven stations including tackling, blocking, throwing and high jumping.

Students on the Port Allen High School football team also joined in to help run the different stations. Clyde Robertson, a linebacker on the PAHS football team, helped with the blocking station.

“It was fun seeing the smiles on their faces and watching them have fun,” Robertson said.

Linking up with Cohn Elementary was a, “no brainer,” Gay said. After graduating from Brusly High School, Gay was on the 2003 National Championship team at Louisiana State University. He went on to play for the Patriots and Saints, winning a Superbowl with each team.

“He really is a hometown hero,” Faerber said.

After retiring from the NFL Gay earned a law degree from Southern University and is now an Assistant District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District he said. He also coaches youth football with the NFL. When asked if he would be interested in helping with the program he said,” if I’m not in court, I’ll be there.”??????

The Eat, Move, Grow grant provides health related activities and classes to students in first through third grade, program coordinator Joanna Faerber said.

Each year the program provides seven lessons for students on healthy habits, oral hygiene, heart health, nutrition and more program director Amy Karam said. The earlier kids learn about healthy habits the more likely they are to implement them, Karam said.

“We cover a little bit of everything in an age appropriate way,” Karam said.

Students are encouraged to change what they are able to control, such as drinking more water and playing outside more, Karam said.

“It’s more than what we teach in classrooms, you have to be healthy to be the whole package,” Brou said.

Eat, Move, Grow is regulated under the Health Resources and Services Administration Obesity Prevention grant. The program serves 21 parishes in South Louisiana up to Natchitoches, Faerber said.