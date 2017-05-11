73 residential lots ready for approval by June

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Two new subdivisions in West Baton Rouge are in the pipeline for approval after another was just signed off in April, marking three developments in less than half a year.

Seventy-three new residential lots and seven commercial/light industrial lots will be ready for construction in June, West Baton Rouge Planning & Zoning Director Kevin Durbin said. The recent growth is the most that the parish has seen in more than a decade, he said.

“It’s a lot,” Durbin said. “Interest has definitely peaked.”

Rosedale Acres, located on Rosedale Road, was approved in April. It is slated for 38 homes on 1 and 1-1/2 acre lots.

SSilverstone Estates, adjacent to Antonia Estates, was just recently approved by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council. It is slated for 35 homes on half-acre lots. It also has accommodation for commercial property.

A commercial subdivision will also likely be approved in the next month, Durbin said. It contains seven lots (with more room to grow) on Frontage Road that will likely be used for warehousing and light industrial, he said.

On average, the parish only approves one such subdivision per year, Durbin said.

Other developers have been eyeing various parts of property throughout the parish, Durbin said. An unincorporated area near Back Brusly is also being looked at for a potential subdivision of 48 lots, he said.

The Planning & Zoning department will likely remain busy for the rest of year if the recent spike in development is any indication of what’s to come, Durbin said.

Although, it can be hard to tell if the new subdivisions are meeting the current demand or setting a trend for more development, he said.

Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot expected the flooding in the capital region in 2016 to increase residential development in the parish over the next couple years.