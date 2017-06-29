8U girls take 3rd in state

Joelle Wright

The 12U, 10U and 8U Westside Softball Allstars traveled to Patterson, Louisiana, for the 2017 Babe Ruth state tournament last week.

After a wet weekend, the 8U team ultimately took a third place finish.

The 8U girls first game was against the defending state champions, Pierre Part. The game was supposed to begin Thursday, June 22, at 4:30 but due to the inclement weather was moved to Friday morning at 9 a.m.

“It was definitely an even match up,” 8U coach Chancy Alexander said. “Pierre Part led the whole game until the fifth inning when the Westside started a hitting rally that would give us an 8-7 lead.”

Jada Johnson, Ann Corinne Ourso and Courtlyn Alexander all had important hits that allowed Westside to take the win against Pierre Part.

“Coach Huey (Johnson) tells them ‘One team one heartbeat,’ to remind them that if they play as a team anything is possible,” Alexander said.

The game on Friday afternoon against East Feliciana started slow as Alexander said the girls seemed tired and not at their best. East Feliciana took the lead 4-1 going into the fourth inning. A

major rainstorm postponed the game until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

After some must needed rest, Westside came back Saturday morning and battled back to win 9-5.

“The girls showed a lot of maturity in this game. Zoe Fabre, Elle Stutes, Carson Boudreaux, Addison Stein, Emma Loupe, Ali Leblanc, Annalise Dupont and Maddie Roberts all stepped up and made amazing offense and defense plays to help us win this game and stay in the winners bracket,” Alexander said.

The next game against St. Charles was really difficult because the field by this game was completely a “slop hole,” Alexander said.

St. Charles won the game sending Westside to the losers bracket in the semifinals to face Pierre Part again. Thankfully, they moved to a better field for the semifinal game and it made a big difference, although the game proved to be one of the most difficult of the tournament.

Going into the sixth and final inning, coach Trent Stein asked the girls to give it everything they had for one more inning.

Needing three runs to tie and four to take the lead, Emma Loupe started the rally with a base hit. An error got her to third base. Ann Corinne Ourso then hit a single, scoring Emma, making it 10-7. Courtlyn then hit a double. With two outs and runners at second and third, Maddie Roberts came up to bat and got a nice hit, but Pierre Part made a great catch that ended the game.

Pierre Part won 10-7 and went on to beat St. Charles twice to take the championship.

“I was happy to make Allstars because it meant I got to keep practicing softball,” Carsyn Boudreaux said. “We had a lot of fun at the tournament and it felt good to come out in the top three.”

Alexander said that this 8U team was a very special group of young ladies who put their heart and effort in this all-star season.