The 9th annual Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Benefit

The ninth annual Jacob and Ava Saucier Memorial Benefit raised more than $33,000 on Sunday, Sept. 9. The yearly jambalaya sale, silent auction, and raffle raise money to provide tuition assistance for students at Holy Family School in Port Allen.

While spending the night with their grandparents on Belle River, a structure fire killed Ava Dawn, 3, and Jacob Michael, 2, and their grandparents. On August 6, 2010, Kristen and Blake Saucier’s world changed in an instant.

Just a couple of months after the fire, the Saucier’s held a small benefit at Holy Family to gather funding for a scholarship.

Since then, the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Benefit has continued each year as a way to honor Ava and Jacob by helping others. The fund has provided more than 120 students a Catholic education.

“It’s a great opportunity to help students in our community with being able to afford a Catholic education,” Holy Family School Principal Michael Comeau said. “Holy Family School is indebted to the Saucier family for all they do to support our students.”