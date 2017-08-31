PAHS-BHS Sugarcane Classic keeps its intensity despite reclassification

Imagine if LSU’s annual rivalry showdown with Alabama was not a Southeastern Conference game.

Would it have the same implications? Probably not.

It would seem like a steak without sizzle, correct?

Such would be the case on the college level, but is it the same on the high school level?

On paper, it would seem the upcoming Brusly-Port Allen rivalry would lose that luster. After all, it does not involve a possible district title or playoff implications.

Yes, it’s a different scenario for at least the next two years, when the Panthers and Pelicans lock horns strictly for bragging rights.

And therein lies the charm in this rivalry. The benefit of a rivalry in the second smallest parish in Louisiana comes from the closeness in proximity.

Many players are related, others attend church together each week and many have known each other since early childhood.

Plenty of close bonds exist between the players, and often the coaches.

But for one Friday night in autumn, it all goes out the window.

Bragging rights stand for a lot in football. It brings out the excitement, the tension and some fun in the process.

For those who are closely related, it may make the occasional dinner gatherings a little awkward. It may also mean someone loses a bet, either with money or something else on the line.

Most of all, it keeps the spirit of competition and correlation very much intact between two towns separated by one of the busiest interstate thoroughfares in the nation.

The classifications may change and some of the implications may be a little different, but the fire is still very much alive in the rivalry.

May the best team win.