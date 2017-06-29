A city on the move… But to where?

Business Report editor skeptical of capital city’s direction

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The capital is a city on the move. But Baton Rouge Business Report Editor Stephanie Riegel is skeptical – and just a tad bit cynical – of the direction it’s moving in.

Indecisive leadership on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, increasingly partisan politics in the state Legislature and a compromised traffic system in the region are just a few reasons why Riegel is not holding her breath as leaders search for a direction.

“I feel like we’re gridlocked,” Riegel said during a luncheon with West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce members at LSU’s Lod Cook Alumni Center. “I don’t know if we know where we are going.”

Speaking of gridlock and going places, Riegel leveled some harsh criticism at legislators after the failure of the gas tax during the regular legislative session.

“The failure of the gas tax is, to me, one of the greatest travesties in Louisiana in a long time,” she said.

The gas tax would have increased prices at the pump in return for increased transportation infrastructure.

Options for improving infrastructure now are bleak, according to Riegel. In her opinion, state dollars are no longer a viable option – at least not for the next few years. She suggested searching for federal and local dollars, public-private partnerships and “magic.”

Transportation infrastructure (or lack thereof) was just one of Riegel’s criticisms.

Another “travesty” during the legislative session, Riegel said, was the failure of fiscal reform in Louisiana.

“Until we get our tax code straight, then businesses don’t have a stable, predictable business tax code,” she said.

Reforming the tax code would make the state more enticing to outside businesses, she said.

But not all is lost. Riegel highlighted about a dozen major developments throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, including major commercial, residential and recreational developments that she thinks will attract younger “creative class” professionals to the capital. However, those developments were the result of Mayor-President Kip Holden and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, she said.

The journalist and columnist criticized current East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome for a lack of decisive leadership at a time when the capital city is at a critical juncture in its growth.

“We’re not seeing leadership,” she said. “I’m not sure what she (Weston-Broome) wants. She wants to make everybody happy and she is making everybody upset.”

Although Baton Rouge can seem like a day’s drive on Interstate 10, the city’s direction and leadership ultimately impact and influence those of the outlying parishes in the region.

“East Baton Rouge is the heart,” she said in a brief interview after her presentation. “So East Baton Rouge grows, so grows the whole area.”

And the capital city is growing, albeit somewhat slowly. Job growth in Baton Rouge has increased since last year in nearly every industrial sector by about 1 percent, according to Louisiana Workforce Commission’s statistics.

Parishes like West Baton Rouge have a critical role to play in the overall growth of the region, Riegel said.

Baton Rouge might be a big money maker, but families might find school systems and lifestyles on the West Side more compatible, she said.

Her biggest question remains: “What kind of Baton Rouge do we want to be?”