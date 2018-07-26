A look at LEAP scores

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Overall performance scores on the LEAP test remain unchanged from last year, but are not an accurate measure of classroom successes, members of the WBR School Board agreed. Superintendent Wes Watts described the overall results of the 2017-18 school year LEAP scores as “pretty strong” in English and Language arts and “not good” in math and social studies at the Tuesday, July 17 School Board Committee meeting. This year’s assessment did not include a science portion because standards are still being gauged.

Gaps in ELA and Math scores are common, Superintendent Wes Watts told the board, because more time is spent on reading in the classroom as it is the foundation for all types of learning.

The overall percentage of West Side students in grades three through eight who performed at the mastery level on LEAP tests is 32 percent for the second year in a row, tagging closely along to the 34 percent statewide average. This is the first year Louisiana’s LEAP scores have increased from 33 percent since 2016, four points higher than the 29 percent average in 2015.

“We’ve fallen into the pattern of doing kind of like the rest of the state is,” Watts said. “Obviously we want to do better than that.”

While the overall district score remained steady, individual school scores fluctuated slightly from last year. Chamberlin increased the number of students performing at the mastery level or higher by seven percent, the most improvement in the district. Devall, Lukeville and Port Allen Middle saw improvements of less than five percent. Brusly Middle and Cohn Elementary both decreased the percentage of students scoring mastery by less than four percent.

Approximately 34 percent of students in the district scored mastery or above on the mathematics portion of the test, just above the state average of 32 percent. School districts across the state are struggling to adapt to the math curriculum change Watts told the board.

School board members expressed frustration with the state-imposed math standards and curriculum. They cited changes to the curriculum and testing procedures as reasons for the score results.

“I just don’t think what is being taught is being reflected or what’s showing up in the results, not just us–statewide,” school board member Jason Manola said.

Students were tested exclusively on computers for the first time, a process that leaves no room for errors and gives no credit for scratch work. It will take time for the teachers to get acclimated to the curriculum change before the district, and the state will see an improvement in scores, board member Dr. Atley Walker said.

“If you look down the road how these kids perform in life, that’s the true measure of how successful they are,” board member Craig Sarradet said.

Results of the LEAP test are factored into the letter grade given to schools each year, along with classroom observations and attainment of classroom goals. While members agreed the test results are not indicative of success, higher scores will be necessary to meet the board’s goal of being in the top 10 school districts in the state or an A-rated district by 2020. That goal is still in sight, Watts said.