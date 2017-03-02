A pipeline for industry

New science standards at school may benefit employers

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will vote on proposed science grade-level expectations for the first time in 20 years that may prove helpful to industrial employers on the West Side.

The proposed expectations, or standards, will be more rigorous to better prepare students for both college and career and will speak to what the industry base on the West Side is looking for, West Baton Rouge Parish Coordinator of Career and Technical Education Arrasmith said.

The proposed standards will encourage science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM learning. The fastest growing job sectors are those that require a high degree of skill in science and math, Arrasmith said.

Dow, the largest chemical company in Louisiana, is one employer that is invested in STEM education on the West Side.

“Our industry is critical to South Louisiana and the gulf coast,” Dow Chemical public affairs manager Abigail Cook said.

Students and teachers will transition from many standards to fewer and more in-depth ones. Under the current framework there are 62 grade-level expectations, or standards, for third grade science. Under the proposed framework there are 15.

The new standards will also provide students with opportunities like never before because of their focus on technology and hands-on learning, Arrasmith said.

Students internalize information to a much greater degree when they get hands-on learning that has job relevance, she said.

The current standards require students to be able to identify objects, describe characteristics and summarize theories. The proposed standards will require students to engage by constructing devices, designing solutions, and developing models.

Dow partners with West Baton Rouge and Iberville parish schools through the Dow Ambassador program and has helped create the STEM Hub as a part of their initiative to build the workforce of tomorrow.

The STEM Hub is a storehouse of STEM learning resources that is run by the school district and funded by Dow Chemical for more than 12 years, Cook said. Microscopes and experiment kits are loaned out and sometimes delivered to teachers as they request them.

The STEM Hub also helps teachers obtain other resources, such as chickens and butterflies to help students engage in learning about the life cycle, Arrasmith said.

Arrasmith is thankful for the Dow programs and how far West Side students are able to come because of them she said.

The Dow Ambassador program puts students in contact with local industry professionals who have risen to challenges, to show students that a career in STEM is an attainable goal Arrasmith said.

“We put experts in classrooms to teach students what it’s going to take to get into a STEM career,” Cook said.

Demands in the industry have shifted and there is more favorability for jobs that require technical education, Arrasmith said.

“This transition is going to help us better prepare students,” Arrasmith said. “It goes beyond employability, it speaks to what it takes for our graduates to thrive,” she said.