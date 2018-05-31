Joelle Wrigh

From the looks of the camp performance, the 2018-19 Brusly High cheerleading squad is going to be a team to watch.

The squad received Superior Ribbons in home cheer, camp cheer, and claimed first runner-up in Camp Championship on the last day of camp.

“I am so proud of them and what they were able to accomplish at camp after only practicing twice a week for six weeks,” Allyson Chiro, BHS cheer coach said. “We have six new cheerleaders who had never attended cheerleading camp prior to this year, and the returning girls did an excellent job supporting them.”

In addition to the ribbons, the team received a paid bid to the “Battle at the Capitol” Cheerleading Competition held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge in January. The team also received a squad safety award and the highly coveted Camp Spirit Award.

“We attended a different camp (SCA Cheer Camp at LSU) than we have the previous five or six years, so none of the girls really knew what to expect. They were able to go into unfamiliar territory and excel despite uncertainties,” Chiro said. “They improved their skills, learned new stunts, and had great performances throughout camp, but most importantly they were successful in working together and bonding as a team.”

All five Brusly cheerleading team members nominated for the All-American Squad were selected. Kameryn Adkins, Cameryn Gauthe, Camryn Marcum, Jaynee Hebert, and Robyn Lavigne all received an invitation to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando as All-Americans.

Ava Anthony and Robyn Lavigne made it to finals in the Jump Off Competition. Lavigne earned the title of Jump Off Champion. Jaynee Hebert was one of eleven finalists out of 50 competitors in the Advanced Dance Off Competition.

Chiro said that as a coach, she is most proud of the numerous compliments her team received from the SCA staff.

“The team was given compliments about being fast learners, making adjustments, and having great attitudes,” Chiro said. “Their staff ‘buddy’ during camp said they were a great squad to work with and had so much fun working with them. This is a great group of young women, and I am looking forward to a great year. I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish both as cheerleaders and as individuals.”