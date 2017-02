It’s that time of year.

West Baton Rouge residents and their neighbors convened on the streets of Addis on a warm and sunny afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 19, for the Addis Mardi Gras Parade, hosted by the Town of Addis and the Ladies Auxiliary of the AVFD.

This year’s royalty was King Logan Dupont, accompanied by Queen Madelyn Barbier.

Parade grand marshall was Mike Landry.

Addis Mayor David Toups said attendance was up from last year mostly due to the great weather.