Addis boy to undergo new medical therapy to boost healing process

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

When he was just 19 months old, Jayden Erwin suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from a car crash on River Road in Plaquemine.

Jayden, now 9-years-old, recently started the third grade at Lukeville Upper Elementary School.

“He’s always happy,” said his mother, Garrett Guillot, owner of Relax and Wax in Addis. “He’s always taking on new challenges.”

Jayden is bound by wheelchair and is limited in speech and motor functions as a result of the TBI he suffered as a toddler. But his mother is hopeful that he can overcome these challenges with the help of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that stimulates the body’s healing process with an influx of pure oxygen to areas that have bad circulation.

Guillot raised about $3,000 to pay for the medical procedures after a a pastalaya benefit and blood drive at the West Side Community Church in Plaquemine on Sept. 10.

With 25 90-minute sessions of the therapy, Guillot hopes that her son will see some progress and ultimately regain motor and speech functions.

“I’m thrilled I can’t wait to see how this works. I’m praying that with this treatment, it could bring him back to as close to normal as he can get,” she said. “I think he’ll always have some TBI, but this could really help him walk again and talk completely.”

Jayden can communicate and understand what people are telling him, Guillot said. “It’s like he’s trapped in a body he can’t work, but his brain is all there.”

Doctors didn’t expect him to make it past the initial surgery after the car crash, she said. They expected he would be a “vegetable” for the rest of his life, she said.

He’s been defying the odds since then.

Jayden remains a positive, happy kid, despite his challenges, Guillot said. His mother and two siblings, 7 and 11 years old, are his support system.

“He likes to do anything a normal 9-year-old boy can do,” she said. “We try not to put any limitations on him.”

Jayden’s first therapy session is scheduled for Oct. 24, at Harch Hyperbarics in Marrero, Louisiana.