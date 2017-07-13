Addis code book gets much-needed update

Breanna Smith

The Addis Town Council unanimously approved an update to its codes on subdivisions that had not been updated in more than 70 years at its July 5 meeting.

The update provides for additional improvement requirements of subdivisions.

“This ordinance just takes all of the grey areas out,” said councilman Tate Acosta, the driver behind the new ordinance.

The ordinance adds a section called “improvements” to the subdivisions section to provide updated and more technical requirements for earthwork, sewer, testing, storm drainage, asphalt paving, street lighting and other general construction requirements.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel, we’re just making something bigger and better,” Mayor David Toups said.

Developers and contractors have gone above and beyond with their latest projects because their names are on them, but this ordinance will make certain those standards are mandatory, Toups said.

“This is to say ‘This is how we want it,’ instead of hoping everyone does right,” Toups said.

In many towns and cities, general ordinances, such as this one, don’t get updated as frequently, Toups said.

Before being amended, the ordinance referred to a handbook published in the 1940s.

Changing technology and the desire to be among the more progressive towns brought about this amendment, Toups said.

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Construction site at the Sugar Hollow subdivision in Addis.