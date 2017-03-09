Addis Council approves $3M loan for sewer upgrades

Staff Report

The Addis town council unanimously approved the $3 million loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to make sewer upgrades.

With the loan, pumps at Bernhard station and Sugar Hollow will see upgrades. The pump at Paul’s Lane will be removed and a new effluent pump station will be built at the plant on River Road. The pumps at the sewer plant itself will also be upgraded.

“That doesn’t mean we have to spend $3 million, but we have up to $3 million to use,” Mayor David Toups said.

The taxable sewer bonds will begin paying investors at a rate of .45 percent.