Staff Report

Union Pacific officials will seek public input and be available to answer questions at a public hearing next week. A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Addis Town Hall. The railroad plans to install crossing arms on Main Street, Foret Street, Myhand Street and the front of Peter Messina Street. The railroad already has a crossing arm operating on Sid Richardson Road.