Addis residents clocked out and rocked out at Live at 5 On the Westside Friday, April 20. Stormy the Band celebrated Friday with residents and played tunes to get everyone on the dancefloor. Kids of all ages enjoyed face painting, balloon art, snowballs and food from the Rice N Gravy Food Truck. Join the fun next week with Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition at Railroad Park from 5-8 to do it all again on Friday, May 4.

