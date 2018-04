Bonnie Suggs

Bsuggs123@yahoo.com

Addis kicked off its West Side Live at Five concert series with the Chase Tyler Band at the Railroad Park and Museum on Friday, April 6. The Rice-N-Gravy food truck, Court Street Café truck and Sneaux Balls on the Geaux provided food for the event. Attendees of all ages enjoyed face painting and balloon making as well. The next Addis Live at Five concert with be Friday, April 20.