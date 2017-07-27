Addis mayor pro-tempore arrested by Iberville deputies

Quinn Welsch

Addis Town Councilman Russell “Rusty” Parrish was arrested on Sunday, July 23, by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies after an alleged hit and run on La. Hwy. 1 in Plaquemine earlier that day.

The victim told the Sheriff’s Office that Parrish struck her with his vehicle while they were in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on La. Hwy. 1 and La. Hwy. 75, according to an affidavit. Under questioning from Sheriff Brett Stassi, Parrish said that the victim “jumped onto his vehicle and that he had to remove her from it more than once,” the affidavit said.

After the second time, Parrish admitted that the woman jumped onto the exterior of his vehicle as he “pulled off with her on his vehicle and that he did see her fall from the vehicle before leaving the scene and driving to his residence in Addis,” the affidavit said.

Parrish, 7723 First Street, Addis, was taken into custody and booked into the Iberville Parish jail for hit and run.

It was unclear what his relation to the victim was or if she had any injuries as a result of the incident.

A woman who answered the phone at Parrish’s publicly listed address said he had “no comment at this time.”

Parrish is the longest serving member of the Addis Town Council and has held office for 28 consecutive years. He also serves as Mayor Pro Tempore.