Addis to schedule more music concerts this spring

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The town of Addis has scheduled another round of Live After 5 on the West Side following a positive reaction from the local concert series in the fall.

The town will host concerts on April 28, May 12, and May 26 at the Addis Railroad Museum and Park, located on First Street.

The previous concert series in the fall was a huge success, Mayor David Toups said.

The series started off with about 500 people in attendance and grew to nearly 800 in the final November concert, he said. “It’s only going to grow from there. It went over very, very well.”

The bands have not yet been announced for the series.