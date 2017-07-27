An advocate for local history: Kathe Hambrick named new exhibit curator of the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum

Breanna Smith

Kathe Hambrick, new exhibit curator for the West Baton Rouge Museum, plans to use her more than 20 years of experience as a museum professional to help bring local history alive, especially for millennials and younger people, she said.

After leaving a corporate job in Southern California to come back home to Louisiana, Hambrick founded the River Road African American Museum in 1994 where she was the executive director.

“I have been an advocate for local history since my return to Louisiana,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick and museum Director Angelique Bergeron worked together to curate the exhibit “Cohn High: How We Love Thee,” which won a national award in 2016.

“I have been welcomed with open arms here by the staff and community,” Hambrick said. “We plan to work together to tell a more inclusive story because this [parish’s] history is sometimes hard to tell.”

Hambrick welcomes feedback from the community, especially younger members of the community, about the museum and how to make it more “millennial-friendly.”

“I’m most excited to create the exhibit and experience at the juke joint,” Hambrick said.

The “juke joint” is an exhibit in progress that is intended to serve as a venue for local blues musicians.

Being involved in a concert at a juke joint is better than reading a plaque about them, Hambrick said.

Although musical history might seem to stray from her slavery and world community studies, it all comes together because, “music is the ultimate expression of freedom,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick has a few projects in mind, but can’t reveal all of her big plans, she said.

A reinterpretation of a cabin once used as a house by slaves is just one thing to be on the look-out for, she said.

“We want to bring sharecropper homes into the 21st century,” she said.

Hambrick’s mission is to make history interesting, exciting and to inspire future generations of museum professionals and make communities proud of their history, she said.

“I’ll always be the founder of that museum,” Hambrick said of the River Road African American Museum. However, the Donaldsonville native is “happy to be upriver,” she said.