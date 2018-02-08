Allegation against Fr. Gyan not substantiated

Staff Report

The Independent Review Board of the diocese found the sexual misconduct allegations received in late 2017 could not be substantiated.

On November 8, 2017, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge received a written allegation of sexual misconduct against Fr. Gyan from a woman in her thirties. The alleged misconduct was said to have occurred in 1996 when the woman was a minor and Fr. Gyan was pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Brusly. Fr. Gyan is currently pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Gonzales. This is the only such complaint the diocese has ever received about Fr. Gyan.

Following the diocese’s own Policy Regarding Sexual Abuse of Minors by an Employee, when an allegation is made, and in compliance with the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the diocese immediately notified appropriate civil officials of the allegation and assured them of its full cooperation. The diocese also informed the person who made the allegation that she herself had the right to contact civil officials.

As required by canon law and those policies, trained professional laypersons were appointed by the diocese to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter. In addition, the Independent Review Board of the diocese was notified. The investigation continued with extensive interviews, a public appeal for information, and consultations with experts. The Independent Review Board received the investigative report and concurred with the findings that the allegation against Fr. Gyan could not be substantiated.

This process found no reason to remove Fr. Gyan from ministry at any time. Fr. Gyan has consistently cooperated in the investigation and has categorically denied the allegation. Bishop Muench has now accepted the findings and recommendations presented to him. Fr. Gyan continues to serve as a priest in good standing and of good reputation.