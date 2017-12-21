Alleged sexual misconduct by Fr. Eric Gyan

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A woman in her thirties submitted a written allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Eric Gyan while he was pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Brusly, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Fr. Gyan is currently the Pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Parish in Gonzales.

The woman submitted a written allegation to the diocese on Nov. 8, 2017. The misconduct was alleged to have occurred in 1996 when the woman was a minor.

The Independent Review Board of the diocese was notified and the investigation is ongoing. Their investigation has not yielded any cause to remove Fr. Gyan from his current pastoral service the statement said.

Fr. Gyan has explicitly denied the allegation.

This is the only such complaint the diocese has ever received about Fr. Gyan, the diocese said.

The diocese victim assistance coordinator, Amy Cordon, has spoken to the person making the allegation and offered assistance on behalf of the diocese.

The diocese immediately notified civil officials of the allegation plans to fully cooperate in further investigation, according to its statement.