Harvest is here

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Farm equipment sits idle as the day ends in Erwinville on Monday, Sept. 25. The Alma sugar mill in Pointe Coupee Parish and the Cora sugar mill in White Castle both opened on Monday, Sept. 25, according to the LSU Ag Center’s West Baton Rouge Agent Steve Borel. While baseline agricultural growth has not increased on the West Side, Pointe Coupee Parish farmers have added about 10,000 acres of sugarcane crops that were formerly grain and cotton, Borel said. Only about 15,000 acres are suitable for sugarcane in West Baton Rouge. Drivers should be aware of the increased number of farm equipment on the road during the coming weeks, Borel said.

