Ambitious goals for WBR Chamber in ‘17

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

West Baton Rouge Chamber Chairman Hampton Obier and chamber Director Jamie Hanks have an ambitious outlook for 2017 with plans to become an accredited chamber of commerce and open a microloan program for local businesses.

“This year our key overarching goal is beginning the accreditation process or the chamber,” Obier said. “The process is going to take us a long time, but it kicks off with us orienting towards a strategic plan.”

Accreditation will rank the West Baton Rouge Chamber among other chambers of commerce in the United States and evaluate how well the chamber functions in certain areas and what it can do to improve, Obier said.

“It puts us on the same page for where we want our chamber to go,” Hanks said. “I look at it as when you choose to go to a two year or four year university, you choose a school that is accredited. I look at this the same way for our chamber.”

Ultimately, the goal is to provide a quality service for the chamber members, Obier said.

“We want to do the best job we can and priority number one is getting the most value to the members to the chamber,” he said. “All in all I would say that we have a high saturation of our business engaged in our chamber.”

As of now, about 76 percent of the chamber’s revenue is generated through membership dues, member activities and sponsorships, which is an accomplishment for the chamber, Obier said.

The chamber currently has 360 members.

That number could go with the help of the microloan program, another benefit the chamber is hoping to provide small business owners in the parish in 2017. The microloan would provide financial support for local business owners for “certain types of retail store deficits in our community,” Obier said in an email.

In addition, the chamber of commerce is hoping to launch a residential tour of the parish in the same manner that it launched its investment tour last year. While the investment tour highlighted property ready for retail development throughout the parish, the residential tour will focus on single-family dwellings.

“We are interested in keeping the momentum going by focusing on the residential component by showing the rooftops,” Hanks said. “When you look to relocate to the parish, you look at public schools and the cost of owning a home. We are in great position to capitalize on that, and new rooftops bring new retail.”

The chamber intends to host another investment tour focused on retail in 2018, Obier said.