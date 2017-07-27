Angels in the outfield at annual Brusly High School alumni tourney

Joelle Wright

Each summer for the past nine years, Brusly High School alumni come from near and far to raise money for the school and most of all have fun playing the game of softball.

“The Brusly High Alumni tournament is always something to look forward to that brings my class and friends together,” 2014 grad Shelby Willis said.

Once again this summer, the alumni gathered at Myhand Park in Addis July 21-23, but the outcome of the tournament had a much more special meaning this year when the classes of 1992 and 2014 – the classes that the late Donna Weems Leblanc and Carli Jo Leblanc played on – won their divisions.

The tournament is broken up into three divisions to accommodate all of the classes: the Ancient Athletes, the Almost Ancient Athletes and the Modern Era.

“This year was something special to look forward to because we knew we’d play in honor of our late friend, Carli Jo,” Willis said. “It’s been a tough year since she’s passed, and it really hits home to us considering the fact that we get to play the sport that she loved, with her number (25) on our backs.”

Rain was expected all weekend, but any heavy rain was thankfully avoided.

“I felt her (Donna’s) presence and we explained the light rain as ‘tears from Heaven,’” 1992 graduate Laurie Brown said.

Although Donna was a graduate from Port Allen High School, she played in the tournament each year with the Brusly High class of 1992.

“I’m so glad that my classmates accepted Donna as one of us. She has always been my ‘right hand man,’ whether she was on third and I on short stop for women’s league or her on second and me on first for the alumni tournament,” Brown said.

Before the second game in the championship, Mckay Chauvin started saying, “We got 25 on our backs, let’s get this win for Jo! Let’s go!’

“And that was all we needed to come out with the win,” Chauvin said. “We all could feel her with us when we won that championship, especially once we found out Donna’s team won their bracket too.”

After losing Jo and and Donna last year, both classes obviously came out playing in honor of them the whole tournament.

The class of 1992 won their bracket for the third time in a row, but this year was still special.

The class will be celebrating their 25th reunion this year, the number that Carli Jo wore on the softball field, which was just retired this past season.

“This just goes to show that these wins for both of these teams were special and meant to be,” Willis said. “These are the moments we miss them most, and the whole experience definitely made me tear up just knowing we had our ‘angels in the outfield’ throughout those games. Such a bittersweet, special moment that we’ll never forget.”

Pictured above: Brusly High Class of 2014 poses for a photo after winning the championship for the “modern era” bracket. Recently deceased BHS alumna Carli Jo Leblanc was also from the class of 2014. Photo courtesy of Brusly High Alumni Association