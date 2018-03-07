Anica Ann Doyle

entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2018. Survived by her son, Brice Doyle; sisters, Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles), Sharon and Marlene Doyle; brothers, David Doyle,. Jr. (Carolyn) and Robert Doyle; grandchildren Bryson and Malaysia. Visitation Saturday, February 24, 2018 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am, Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya Street, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Mary Ann Robinson, officiating. Interment Scott United Methodist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net.

