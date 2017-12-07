Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway to be held Dec. 23

Staff Report

Join the Anderson Family as they spread a little Christmas cheer during their 44th Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Dec 23, at 1 p.m. at 1120 Michigan Ave, Port Allen.

All children are invited and the child must be present to receive toys. This Christmas giveaway was begun by the late Mr. & Mrs. Curtis Anderson in the spirit of love for all children.

The Anderson family pledged to continue the tradition in memory of their parents. The toy drive would not be successful without other cheerful givers.

The family requests your help in brightening a child’s day with a gift for Christmas, monetary donations as well as bikes and toys (new or used).

Please contact Kirby D. Anderson, Sr. (225) 315-4074 or (225) 343-7782.