Another weekend of road work for Mississippi River Bridge

Staff Report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Beginning on June 1, road work will begin on the Mississippi River Bridge eastbound approach near the Port Allen exit in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to a release by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

This work is necessary in order to fix the failing approach to the bridge on the west bank and will require a lane to be closed while work is ongoing. This is the second weekend for the repairs. On the weekend of May 25, the inside lane was repaired. This weekend’s work is to repair the outside lane.

The closures associated with the repair are:

• The eastbound lane closure will affect the outside lane and is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, through noon, Sunday, June 3.

• The LA 1 exit ramp from I-10 eastbound will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, through noon, Saturday, June 2.

Additionally, a 12-foot restriction has been placed for vehicles traveling across the Mississippi River Bridge during this closure.

Motorist are advised to prepare for delays during the repairs and to take alternate routes during this closure. All repair activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.